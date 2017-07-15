Someone just became almost half a million dollars richer.

To be exact: $435,919.50 richer.

A lucky football fan who bought ticket number 235466C at Friday's Edmonton Eskimos game claimed the gigantic 50/50 jackpot this morning, Eskimos spokesman Cliff Fewings said.

He offered few details, but said the winner would be announced at a media availability on Tuesday.

The jackpot kept growing after a 50/50 prize of $82,060 went unclaimed during the team's home opener on June 30th.

This was the second time in three years the team carried over the winnings from a previous game.

At a July 24, 2014 game between the Esks and the Calgary Stampeders, a $71,732 carryover eventually led to a jackpot of $348,534. Some fans stood in line for more than 45 minutes to buy 50/50 tickets, while some even missed the first half of the game.

The golden ticket!



This is worth $435,919.50! We ask that the winner goes to the #Esks team store tomorrow to claim. It is open from 10-4. pic.twitter.com/qOfpZfGJ23 — @EdmontonEsks

The Edmonton Eskimos remained undefeated on the season with a narrow 23-21 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday