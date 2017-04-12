Edmonton's drainage assets, estimated to be worth more than $1 billion, will be transferred to city-owned EPCOR within six months after a close vote at council on Wednesday.

Council voted 7-6 in favour of the move, which will allow EPCOR to control Edmonton's drainage services. The utility already owns and manages water and wastewater services.

EPCOR has argued consolidation of the city's water systems could lead to cost savings and lower rates for taxpayers.

The company also argued the move could allow it to grow its out-of-city business, in places such as Arizona and Saskatchewan, which would add to the dividend it pays back into city coffers.

But councillors who voted against the transfer said it would fundamentally alter the relationship between citizens and a vital public utility.

Councillors worried the estimated cost savings would not come and that the transfer could create even more red tape for citizens demanding a change in their services.

Coun. Dave Loken, a vocal opponent of the deal, tried to postpone the vote until after the municipal election in October to allow more opportunity for public consultation.

After EPCOR advanced its proposal last year, the city held one public hearing that saw a handful of people show up.

"I didn't see any reason to make a change," Loken said after the vote. "The hard part was my frustration with what I thought was a real lack of public process here.

Coun. Dave Loken felt the public should have been consulted more. (CBC)

"At the end of the day, it's a different relationship. We're still dealing with an arm's-length entity and we just don't have the same control over an arm's-length board ... that we do with our current drainage department.

"It's a totally different relationship."

EPCOR has said the transfer will not result in layoffs. City council will continue to oversee operations and assets, while drainage utility rates will continue to be set by council's utility committee.

'No change' for Edmontonians

Mayor Don Iveson, who voted in favour of the motion, felt he had enough information to make the decision Wednesday.

"I think this will work out well for citizens," Iveson said. "In terms of services, they should notice no change."

He added he thinks the company being more efficient is beneficial to the city. "I think this will potentially help it grow faster over time, which is good for the city's bottom line," Iveson said.

Don Iveson said he expects the growth of EPCOR to benefit Edmonton in the long run. (CBC)

Iveson was supported in voting for the transfer by councillors Michael Oshry, Andrew Knack, Scott McKeen, Michael Walters, Bryan Anderson and Ed Gibbons.

Those who voted against were Loken, Moe Banga, Ben Henderson, Tony Caterina, Mike Nickel and Bev Esslinger.