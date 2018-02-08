Edmonton police are investigating a surge of battery thefts from City of Edmonton display message road signs.

Thieves pry the batteries, most of which are charged by solar panels, from the unit. Repairing the unit and replacing the battery costs the city an average $1,000 per sign.

In 2016, 18 signs had batteries stolen them; 24 signs were affected in 2017 and five so far in 2018, a pace that will double 2017's total.

The thefts have cost the city almost $50,000 so far.

More importantly, the thefts deprive road users of information affecting their safety and convenience, Michael Vaudan, a senior engineer with the city, said in a news release Thursday.

The 130 message display signs in Edmonton display information regarding traffic incidents, construction, parking bans and emergency updates, he said.

"The only time you should see someone doing maintenance on a display message sign is during regular workday hours," Vaudan said.

Police are asking anyone who sees suspicious activity at an electric road sign to get a description or license plate of the vehicle if it's safe to do so.