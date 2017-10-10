In six days of advanced voting, 8,495 Edmontonians have cast their ballots for the 2017 municipal election.

On Monday, 1,254 citizens took advantage of being able to vote on the statutory holiday for the first time.

"Edmonton Elections decided to try out holiday Monday voting this year as a new convenience for voters and the feedback has been positive," said Iain MacLean, director of elections, in a news release.

Taking the extra day into account, numbers are slightly down overall from 2013, when 8,438 people voted at advanced polls over five days.

It's a far different story in Calgary.

According to a tweet from the City of Calgary, 44,268 people had turned up by the end of day Sunday — already more than the entirety of advanced voters from 2013's election, with two days remaining.

Calgary's boost could be attributed to the city's new drive-up voting option, or the tight mayoral race between incumbent Naheed Nenshi and newcomer Bill Smith.

Advanced polling stations in Edmonton are open until 7 p.m. on Friday. For information on where and how to vote, visit the City's of Edmonton's Where to Vote tool.