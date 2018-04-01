Easter 2018 celebrations held across Edmonton

Easter celebrations were held across the city this weekend, with those who celebrate the holiday taking part in scavenger hunts, enjoying a pancake breakfast and meeting a very special bunny.

Easter egg hunt in Borden Park

Crowds of people kicked off Easter Sunday with a hunt for eggs in Borden Park.

Participants filled their baskets with vegan Easter eggs, along with treats to celebrate the holiday.

Easter egg hunters could also bid in a silent auction, with funds raised at the event going to the Whitecourt Homeless Animal Rescue Foundation.

Spring in bloom at the Muttart

There was also a scavenger hunt at the Muttart Conservatory Sunday afternoon.

Attendees listened to live music, featuring young performers and audience members — some dressed for the occasion in bunny ears.

People also took part in making Easter plants — though in some cases, it was the parents who did the planting, while the kids took on the task of playing in dirt.

Easter breakfast at Fort Edmonton Park

The annual Easter Bunny Pancake Breakfast took over the Blatchford Hangar at Fort Edmonton Park on Saturday morning.

Craft-making and magic rounded out a filling breakfast. The event celebrates the end of winter, even though it might not feel like it just yet.

The Easter bunny made an appearance at the breakfast, taking photos with children and leading them through a few rounds of the bunny hop.