Edmonton health officials have confirmed five cases of a serious strain of E. coli linked to food served at a restaurant in the city's southeast.

A news release from Alberta Health Services warns that anyone who has eaten at Mama Nita's Binalot since March 15 should monitor themselves for symptoms of the infection.

Symptoms, the most predominant of which is diarrhea that may be bloody, will usually appear within one to 10 days after eating food contaminated with the E. coli O157:H7 strain bacteria.

Health officials are still trying to figure out the source. Operators of the restaurant, located at 1519 Lakewood Road, have been co-operative,the news release said.

The premises were inspected on Tuesday by Environmental Public Health.

The news release stated that while the restaurant and its workers have not yet been confirmed as the source of the infection, it is known that all of the lab-confirmed cases involved people who ate food from Mama Nita's Binalot.

The website for Mama Nita's Binalot says it serves authentic Filipino food, and can be ordered for delivery.

E. coli infections are generally caused when a person eats food or drinks water that is contaminated with human or animal feces, or through direct contact with a person who is sick.

According to AHS, children, the elderly and the anyone with a compromised immune system are at greater risk of complications from this strain of E. coli. In its more severe forms, hemolytic uremic syndrome — a form of kidney failure — can develop.

The majority of individuals who get sick should improve on their own within 10 days, but a small number may develop complications.

Individuals who start to develop symptoms are urged to seek medical attention and be sure to mention a possible exposure to E. coli O157:H7.

Dr. Jasmine Hasselback, the AHS medical officer of health, will be providing more information later this morning.