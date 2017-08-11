Police have charged three men with trafficking offences after a Jeep Liberty with a "sophisticated" hidden compartment was found packed with cocaine in a north Edmonton drug bust last month.

Officers searched a home in the area of 103rd Street and 161st Avenue on July 20, and seized two vehicles from the Lorelei-area property, police said in a news release on Friday.

One of the vehicles, a Jeep Liberty, contained an "aftermarket hidden compartment" in its trunk, where officers located 2.9 kg of pressed soft cocaine worth an estimated $125,000, police said.

Officers found another kilogram of cocaine in the second vehicle, a Range Rover.

Officers also uncovered a significant stash of illicit drugs including methamphetamine and cocaine.

They also found:

More than $54,000 in Canadian currency.

2,554 g of buffing agent.

1,340 g of cocaine, including crack cocaine.

460 g of methamphetamine.

2,295 pills suspected to be oxycodone.

0.6 g of heroin.

A money counter, scale and heat sealer.

Multiple packaging materials and empty cocaine wrappers.

The men, whose ages range between between 27 and 30, are facing a series of trafficking and possession charges.