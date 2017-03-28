A security guard who allegedly kicked an Edmonton man to death and then robbed him has been granted bail.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Kevin Feehan delivered the bail decision for Sheldon Russell Bentley on Tuesday.

Bentley has been granted bail with conditions, including a $5,000 cash deposit.

The 35-year-old must also adhere to a curfew by remaining at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. He is not to come within a two-block radius of the Lucky 97 grocery store at the corner of 97th Street and 107th Avenue in Edmonton.

Bentley is also not allowed to work as a security guard, possess a firearm or steel-toed boots.

He is also not allowed to enter a business that sells firearms or prohibited weapons.

Bentley is charged with the manslaughter and robbery of Donald Doucette, who was discovered in an alley behind the Lucky 97 grocery store in the afternoon of July 31, 2016.

Doucette had earlier passed out in the alley near the grocery store before being approached by two security guards, police say.

Police say one of the guards kicked the 51-year-old man, stole $20 from him, and then went back to work.

Bentley was arrested a few days after Doucette was attacked and has been in custody ever since.

An autopsy revealed Doucette died from blunt abdominal trauma.

A previous bail application by Bentley was denied in September 2016.