A series of violent events in Edmonton Saturday night under investigation as a terrorist attack was likely the work of a "lone wolf," says the city's mayor.

Don Iveson is calling for vigilance after a man stabbed a police officer and deliberately plowed into pedestrians on the city's busiest street.

Cst. Mike Chernyk was the officer injured in the violent altercation, sources tell CBC News.

'We will not be divided'

"I wish to urge calm," Iveson told a news conference Sunday. "To the best of our knowledge this was a lone wolf attack.

"Terrorism is about creating panic and sowing divide and disrupting people's lives, so we can succumb to that or we can rise above it."

Iveson described Saturday's events as "appalling" and commended first responders for their bravery in the "face of chaos."

He urged Edmontonians to remain calm and united as the investigation continues. But Iveson stressed he's fully confident that police are "fully in command" of the situation.

"It is vital now that we not succumb to hatred, that we not be intimidated by violence, and that we respond with love and strength," Iveson said. "We will not be divided."

'Hatred has no place in Alberta'

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley described Saturday's events as "horrific" in a written statement.

"It's left us shocked at the indiscriminate cruelty and angry that someone might target their hatred at places where we gather with our families and friends," Notley said in the emailed statement.

"Hatred has no place in Alberta. It's not who we are. We are in this together and together we are stronger than any form of hate."

Notley said her thoughts remain with the victims, their families and the first responders who showed "incredible bravery."

"Our first responders are incredible people. Thank you to each and every one of our police officers, paramedics and firefighters who put their lives on the line to keep us safe," she said.

"Thank you, also, to the women and men who dropped everything to help their fellow Albertans. Your bravery in moments of fear and your compassion in moments of chaos are what's very best about us."

A U-Haul lies on its side near 100th Avenue and 107th Street after a high-speed chase with Edmonton police Saturday night. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

The 30-year-old suspect in the attacks was apprehended following a high-speed chase just before midnight through streets filled with bar patrons and Edmonton Eskimo football fans. Police have said they believe the man acted alone.

The chase came to an end after the white U-Haul van he was driving struck four pedestrians and flipped on its side.

The police officer was taken to hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries. Four people were injured by the van, but the extent of their injuries has not been reported by emergency officials.

Members of Edmonton's Muslim community are strongly condemning the attacks and calling for solidarity within the community.

Edmonton human rights activist Ahmed Abdikadir said he felt "anger and frustration" at news the violence may have been the work of a terrorist.

"I'm frustrated that something like this could happen here in Edmonton, right here in my backyard," said Abdikadir, chairperson of the steering committee of the Safety Summit, a grassroots organization that addresses crime and racism in our city.

"I want to compliment the heroic actions of EPS. If they were not there, the law enforcement, it would have been a completely different tragic outcome.

"To the Edmonton community at large, I would like to tell them that we stand together and unite against hate. And let's solve this problem collectively, rather than pointing fingers at each other."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement Sunday, saying he was deeply concerned by Saturday's events.

"The Government of Canada and Canadians stand with the people of Edmonton after the terrorist attack on Saturday," he said. "I am deeply concerned and outraged by this tragedy.

'Senseless act of violence'

"Our thoughts are with those injured, their family and friends, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. While the investigation continues, early reports indicate that this is another example of the hate that we must remain ever vigilant against. The RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service, through the Integrated National Enforcement Team, are working closely together to bring those involved to justice.

"We cannot – and will not – let violent extremism take root in our communities. We know that Canada's strength comes from our diversity, and we will not be cowed by those who seek to divide us or promote fear."

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Police release video of suspect car ramming police officer1:06

Edmonton police released grainy footage of a car ramming a crowd control barricade with a uniformed officer standing beside it. The footage shows the officer being tossed about five metres into the air as the car slams into the front of a parked police cruiser.

The video shows two people walking by with their dogs rushing towards the officer on the ground. But they run off when the driver gets out of the car and appears to start stabbing the officer.

The police officer appears to wrestle with the driver on the ground and, at one point, it appears the officer is on top of the driver. Footage shows them both getting to their feet and the driver runs across the street while the officer slowly follows him into traffic.

Witnesses say Uhaul swerved down Jasper with at least 15 police cars in pursuit, turned down 107 Street. Reports of shot fired by police pic.twitter.com/PwuUhvWHHh — @ZoeHTodd

Police launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Edmonton police Chief Rod Knecht said an Islamic State flag was found in the front seat of the car and was seized as evidence.

A few hours later, while fans filed out of the football game and were re-routed around the crime scene, a U-Haul cube van was stopped at a checkstop north of downtown.

When the driver was asked for his licence, Knecht said the name on the identification was close to that of the registered owner of the white Malibu.

Knecht said that when confronted, the U-Haul sped off toward downtown with police cars in pursuit. The van intentionally swerved at pedestrians in crosswalks, Knecht said.

The name of the suspect was not released. Knecht said he was known to police, but there was no warning for the attack.

Knecht is expected to provide an update at a 3 p.m. MT news conference on Sunday afternoon.