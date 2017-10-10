Sara Ward says she has the proof in black and white that pit bulls should be muzzled in Edmonton.

Statistics collected by the City of Edmonton reveal that American Staffordshire terriers — one of several breeds that are commonly known as pit bulls — were responsible for nearly 30 per cent of all reported fatal dog-on-dog attacks in the city between January 2013 and September 2017.

The Edmonton woman used freedom of information legislation to gain access to the records after her tiny teacup Chihuahua, Lola, was killed by another dog in a southwest Edmonton park this summer.

'We have a breed-specific issue on our hands'

Ward wants the city to bring back breed-specific legislation to put restrictions on pit bulls.

"I do believe that we have a breed-specific issue on our hands, and I know it's a controversial, touchy subject and people get very heated about it, but we need to go on data," Ward said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"For legislation to be repealed or implemented based on emotion, or on an individual or group's personal agenda, it shouldn't happen. It should be based on the data and statistics that are collected in our city."

City statistics show that American Staffordshire terriers were responsible for 23 of the 81 fatal attacks reported in the past five years, while a variety of more than a dozen other breeds were responsible for the rest.

Finding root causes

Keith Scott, co-ordinator of animal control for the City of Edmonton, said he doesn't know why the numbers for fatal attacks changed so dramatically, but he said the city is monitoring the trend.

"I hope that going through the data and analyzing it will help provide a reason for the increase in dog attacks overall," Scott said in a statement to CBC News.

"It appears there are a number of breeds that have been involved in severe attacks ... and we would like to find some root causes before making any assumptions."

According to the city, there are approximately 1,848 dogs licensed as either American Staffordshire terrier or Staffordshire bull terrier, which equates to three per cent of the city's dog population.

"Staffordshire terriers are a small per cent of our population, so it's a very disproportionate number," Ward said.

"We shouldn't see them killing more than double the next highest breed, when there are so few of them in the city."

Of the nine fatal dog-on-dog attacks reported to date in 2017, American Staffordshire terriers were blamed for six.

A German shepherd, Rottweiler and Alaskan malamute were responsible for the three other altercations.

Of the 31 fatal dog attacks reported in 2016, American Staffordshire terriers were listed as the worst offenders with nine fatal attacks, followed by unknown breeds at six and huskies at five.

Huskies, Rottweilers, German shepherds, a lab and a bulldog were also included in the tally for 2016.

Huskies were blamed for the most attacks in 2015. There were a total of 13 fatal attacks that year, of which huskies were responsible for three. American Staffordshire terriers were responsible for two, and Labrador retrievers were blamed for two.

The year represented the beginning of a significant spike in the number of fatal attacks in the capital region.

Attacks in Edmonton are now at a five-year high, and resulted in the deaths of 30 pets in 2016, according to statistics obtained by the CBC.

In total, 813 attacks on pets were reported last year — a dramatic rise from the previous three-year average of 600 attacks, and more than double the number that occurred in 2012.

The number of attacks that resulted in the death of another pet has been rising.

2012 - 0

2013 - 7

2014 - 21

2015 - 15

2016 - 30

The city classifies attacks into six levels. A level-one attack encompasses aggressive behaviour but no physical contact, while a level-six classification is reserved for fatalities.

Ward said the numbers spiked because restrictions on pit bulls in Edmonton were repealed in 2012.

"I do believe in animal rights but I don't know how you can say you're an animal advocate and strongly advocate for pit bulls because they are the very things that are killing so many pets," Ward said.

"I simply want our city put back legislation that restricted these dogs and put them on muzzles, and data shows that it works."

'No matter the breed'

Previously, the city required mixed-breed American Staffordshire and Staffordshire bull terriers — more commonly known as pit bulls — to be muzzled on public property and tethered on private property.

Scott dismissed any suggestion that the city re-introduce breed-specific legislation to address the problem.

Instead, Scott is hopeful awareness campaigns will ensure pet owners are better educated about how to socialize their dogs, and be proactive about aggressive animals.

"City administration is not considering reintroducing breed-specific legislation but we are hoping that the dog a​ttack ​reduction strategy being developed will address dog attacks and ways to lower them, no matter the breed," he said.

If a dog attacks another dog, the owner can be issued fines or tickets under Edmonton's animal licensing and control bylaw, with a maximum fine of $2,500.

In some cases, restrictions could be put on the dog, or investigators may require the animal be euthanized.