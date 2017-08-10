Homicide detectives have released an image of a car caught on video leaving the scene of Edmonton's 31st homicide of 2017.

The victim, found slumped over in his car in a northwest residential neighbourhood late Saturday, died Monday in hospital, police said Thursday.

"A nearby surveillance camera recorded images of the suspect vehicle leaving the area Saturday evening, directly following the shooting incident," police said in a news release Thursday.

Officers were called to a residential neighbourhood in the area of 129th Avenue and 130th Street around 10 p.m. Saturday for a weapons complaint.

When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Peter Penac slumped over in his white four-door Lexus.

The scene of a shooting at 130th Street and 129th Avenue, across from an elementary school, was cleaned up on Sunday morning. (CBC)

Penac was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died Monday. An autopsy confirmed he died of a gunshot wound.

Police released the image of a 1998-2003 red two-door Ford Escort in hopes it will lead to more information about the case.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the car or have any information on the death to contact them.