Edmonton police are asking for more help from the public in identifying two people of interest regarding a dead toddler who was found Friday in the north end of the city.

Police released a photo Saturday afternoon of two people. In the photo, one person is pushing a stroller near the entrance of a grocery store in the area of 155th Avenue and Castledowns Road.

One person was pushing a stroller into the store. (Edmonton Police Service/Supplied)

The two people are also wearing hats with distinctive lettering on the front.

The two people were wearing hats with distinctive lettering on them. (Edmonton Police Service/Supplied)

Edmonton police were called to the area Friday afternoon. When they arrived, they found a male toddler dead near the Good Shepherd Anglican Church at around 2:30 p.m.

Police believe the boy was left in the area on Tuesday, April 18, between 10:51 a.m. and 11:51 a.m.

Police are still unable to identify the boy, but say he was about 20 months old. On Friday night, EPS released photos of the child's clothing in hopes the public would recognize the articles.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone who recognizes the two people in the photo or any of the toddler's clothing are asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com/start.htm.