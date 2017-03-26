Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in a park near a residential area in the city's north end.

The man was found in the area of 162nd Avenue and 103rd Street early Sunday morning in a grassed area.

Four schools are situated in Lorelei Park, the green space closest to where police said the body was found. One of the schools in the area is the Lorelei Beaumaris Playschool.

Police ask anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the area to contact them.