A dangerous offender assessment has been ordered for a man with a history of violent sexual assaults, including one involving an Edmonton woman in 2015.

A jury recently found Ashton Natomagan, 35, guilty of sexual assault with a weapon, kidnapping, overcoming resistance and robbery.

The court will get an update on the 60-day assessment on Jan. 15, 2018.

In October the violent details of the assault on the Edmonton woman were revealed in court.

The 37-year-old victim, a wife and mother, was out for a jog in her north central neighbourhood when the attack occurred.

A 37-year-old wife and mother was sexually assaulted by a complete stranger in the space between these two back alley central Edmonton garages in April, 2015. (Edmonton Police Service )

She managed to scale a fence and run through a backyard to escape while he was searching for her lost cell phone.

Natomagan has a long criminal history of sex crimes and assaults.

In 2002, Natomagan brutally attacked a 10-year old girl while she was asleep, choking and raping her.

Six years later, while "coming off of cocaine and alcohol" he physically and sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl, randomly on the street.

Parole documents suggest he is likely to commit another sexual offence involving a child.