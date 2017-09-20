After a lifetime of anticipation, and two years of sweat-soaked auditions, Katie Forss has earned a place in the Radio City Rockettes kick-line.

The Edmonton dancer will be among the newest additions to the iconic dance ensemble in New York City.

Known for their dizzyingly high kicks and sequin costumes, the troupe has a storied history. Since 1932, they have performed at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, becoming synonymous with glitz and glamour in the city that never sleeps.

'No one could change my mind'

Forss has been dancing since she was three.

"My whole life, I really just recall growing up in the dance studio," she said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"I really knew growing up, that this was something that I wanted to pursue professionally. And from then on, no one could change my mind."

Katie Forss is joining the ranks of the world-famous Rockettes. (Clara Cecilia Photography)

She took classes at Shelley's Dance Company in southeast Edmonton throughout grade school, and since then her training has gone international.

Offered the chance to attend the University of Arizona on a dance scholarship, she's been training with their program for the past two years.

Forss fell in love with the Rockettes when she was 12. She travelled to Red Deer for a dance workshop and trained with three Alberta sisters who all danced with the Rockettes.

It was then she realized there was something special about the dance troupe.

'I need to be up there'

"From that moment on, I was like, 'Mom, this is what I need to do. I need to be up there.' This is the company that I want to be a part of, and the legacy that I want to be with.' So from that moment on, that's ... what I set my sights on."

Beyond their taut French twists, candy-apple-red lips and synchronized movements, it was the Rockettes' place in dance history that struck a young Forss.

She began training with a veteran Rockette in New York every chance she got.

"The legacy had a huge impact on me personally," said Forss. "They've always been in the city, they've always been a beacon of light for the Christmas holiday season.

"It's almost a hundred years they've been in the dance world, and so that was definitely a huge pull for me."

Since 1932, the Rockettes have performed at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. (Radio City Rockettes)

Joining one of the most acclaimed acts in New York City was no easy feat. Competition is stiff. There are two casts of 36 dancers, so they can perform alternating shows. But positions rarely open up.

Most Rockettes remain with the company for more than 10 years, much longer than other professional dancers.

On average, only three new dancers are welcomed every year, said Forss.

The Rockettes have an intensive training program for prospective dancers each summer

She auditioned and was accepted, got to know the style, the company and dancers.

In order to audition, a few top-performing dancers are selected from the summer program.

For those selected, there are two public auditions each year, in April and in August. More than 500 young women compete for spots.

For those who survive the cuts, the days can be gruelling. The Rockettes rehearse up to nine hours a day and perform up to 17 shows a week during the peak holiday season, all in flawless pancake makeup and three-inch heels.

'I am living my dream'

The troupe is known for precision, and dancers must be able to move in perfect unison.

Edmonton's Katie Forss has been dancing for more than 17 years. (Katie Forss/Facebook)

"The first audition was mostly nerves," Forss said. "It was definitely a new experience. I didn't know what to expect."

After four rounds of auditions, Forss was finally named a first-year Rockette.

She leaves for New York on Thursday to begin weeks of taxing rehearsals before her first curtain call.

"It's a huge, huge production, but it's very exciting and I can't wait to get down there."

"I am in New York. I am living my dream, so no matter what, it's worth it."

