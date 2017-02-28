A "lack of resources" has led to charges being stayed against 15 people accused of crimes ranging from possession of a dangerous weapon to assault of a peace officer, Edmonton's chief Crown prosecutor said Tuesday.

Shelley Bykewich told court she was requesting the stays because of "an inability to prosecute" the cases.

In total, the provincial court judge approved the suspension of more than 40 charges in total, including two of impaired driving, two of assaulting a peace officer, and other offenses such as fraud, uttering threats and theft.

"This is likely not going to be the only time," said Bykewich.

The move is the result of a Supreme Court decision last summer that put limits on the "reasonable" length of time for a criminal case to be completed.

Court of Queen's Bench case trials must now be concluded within 30 months, and provincial court matters within 18 months, with an extension to 30 months if the case includes a preliminary inquiry.

Defense lawyers can file Jordan applications, named for the high court decision, to suspend cases that face unreasonable delays.

"We're very concerned about this situation," said James Pickard, president of the Alberta Crown Attorney's Association.

Pickard said he will meet with his executive to decide on their next steps.

As of mid-February, lawyers in Alberta had filed 58 Jordan applications to suspend cases due to unreasonable delays. In six of those cases the stays were granted.

Bykewich described Tuesday's development as a "big issue" brought to light by the Jordan decision, noting the 14.5 per cent vacancy rate in the Edmonton Crown prosecutors' office and a shortage of court clerks.

The Wildrose Opposition said Tuesday the stayed charges show the Alberta government has set up the province's justice system to fail.

"It is infuriating to see the NDP government throw billions at phasing out coal and other pet projects but not find the resources to properly fund our justice system to keep criminals off our streets," Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said in a statement. "Albertans deserve better."