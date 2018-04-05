2 men, 3 youths face 100-plus charges after Edmonton crime spree

Five people face a total of more than 100 charges after a string of violent crimes in Edmonton last week, including a double kidnapping and the road-rage shooting of a motorist.

The 38-year-old driver who was shot continues to recover in hospital, police said Thursday. He is in stable condition. The homicide section continues to investigate.

Two men, aged 20 and 22, each face more than 40 charges, including kidnapping with a firearm and other weapons offences, Edmonton police said.

Three youths — two female, one male — have been charged with a series of firearms offences, including possession of a prohibited weapon, police said in a news release.

The incident began at 4:15 p.m. March 27 when police learned about a possible home invasion and kidnapping at a home near 106th Avenue and 123rd Street.

It is alleged that a group of people abducted two males at gunpoint, assaulted and robbed them. The men escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

Six hours later, police spotted a stolen vehicle believed to have been used in the kidnapping. That vehicle allegedly met up with a second vehicle stolen from Fort Saskatchewan the same day.

Both stolen vehicles were seen driving north on Manning Drive, north of 153rd Avenue, where the occupants of one vehicle got into a road-rage incident with an innocent motorist.

The motorist was shot and his vehicle veered into a ditch off Manning Drive and 18th Street. He was admitted to hospital in life-threatening condition.

After the shooting, both stolen vehicles continued northbound toward Gibbons. They were stopped by police on the ground helped by the Air1 police helicopter.