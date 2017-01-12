It's sure to be another busy night in the downtown pedway between City Centre Mall and the Churchill LRT station on Thursday, as the temperature is expected to dip to -27 C with the wind chill.

Since December, the city has been keeping the pedway open overnight in extreme weather, and the spaces have become popular places for those escaping the cold.

People walking through on Wednesday and Thursday mornings might have noticed a makeshift bed and some clothing, discarded cigarette butts and garbage throughout the corridor. There were traces of what appeared to be blood and dried urine on the floor.

The situation has created a balancing act, said Jennifer Laraway, spokesperson for Edmonton Transit Service.

"It's the right thing to do, to provide them shelter," she said. "And sometimes there are unfavourable sights or items left behind. We've got to balance that with the expectations and needs of our regular, daily commuters."

What appear to be drops and smears of blood can be seen on the pedway floor (CBC)

Despite the mess, busker Jordie Kieto, who goes by the name Othello X, was singing in one corner.

"I saw the person who was sleeping there," said Kieto, pointing to a large piece of foam in the corner. "They got kicked out around six o'clock, which is when I started. So I guess people just sleep here and just leave their mess."

Kieto said he understands the need to keep the pedway open overnight.

"That's the only reason they're in here, because where else are you going to go in wintertime?"

Cigarette butts that appear to have been stubbed out on the floor (CBC)

About 50 people used the pedway as a shelter on Wednesday night.

City cleaning crews started early in the day, before the morning commute began.

"We're starting to have them come in at 4 a.m. now," said Chuck Van Deel Piepers, director of safety and security for ETS. "That'll help get on top of it a little bit sooner, and ... clean it up before our customers come on to the system."

The city has received several complaints but Van Deel Piepers said he thinks most Edmontonians support the idea.

The corridor was cleaned up by mid-morning Thursday.

"There's been some people that are resistant," said Van Deel Piepers. "I think the favourable comments have outweighed it greatly as far as the steps that Edmonton Transit has taken here."