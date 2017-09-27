Edmonton police were on the scene Wednesday of a fatal collision at 127th Street and 133rd Avenue.

"I can confirm that one person involved in the collision has been declared deceased," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said in a statement.

The EPS major collision investigation section is at the scene.

Southbound lanes of 127th Street are now open but northbound lanes remained closed as of 4 p.m.

Photographs from the scene show a light-coloured car stopped in some shrubbery outside a medical spa business named External Affairs, at 13303 127th St.

The car has its doors and hatchback open. Yellow police tape surrounds the scene.