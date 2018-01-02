A 74-year-old man who rolled his SUV after hitting a dirt mound near Anthony Henday Drive in mid-December has died in hospital.

According to witnesses, the man was driving south on Anthony Henday Drive on Dec. 16. He turned west toward 109th Avenue and drove through a dead end, hitting a dirt mound and rolling his Nissan Rouge several times in an empty field.

An Edmonton fire crew pulled the man from the SUV. He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured and police don't believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

The man died in hospital 11 days later due to "medical complications," police said.

His death was Edmonton's 30th traffic fatality of 2017.