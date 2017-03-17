An Edmonton couple believed to have fled to London are wanted in relation to a large-scale credit card fraud involving individuals and financial institutions.

The couple, a 34-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, were legitimately employed to sell credit cards, says Staff Sgt. Brad Pearce with the Edmonton police.

"There was no way that citizens could have known this was connected to fraudulent activity," he said.

"We're reminding everyone to check their accounts regularly and report suspicious activity to your financial institution."

Edmonton police were aware of the couple from other fraud-related files. They were called by Ontario investigators about the large-scale fraud in October.

Investigators worked on the file until last week, when police arrested the couple and searched two homes and a vehicle in the downtown area.

They seized more than $20,000 worth of computer tablets and accessories, 10,000 credit card applications, IDs in the process of being altered and evidence of seven mailboxes around Alberta used in the frauds.

Police charged the couple with theft, identity fraud, wearing a disguise and breach of recognizance. More charges are pending.

However, the couple fled to London, England, on Sunday by flying through Vancouver.

Police have issued Canada-wide warrants.