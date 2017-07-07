Joseph Nsiah and Jean Taylor of Edmonton couldn't believe their luck when they won $1 million, the grand prize in the Lotto 6/49 guaranteed prize draw on June 14.

"I checked the ticket on the WCLC (Western Canada Lottery Corporation) mobile app and then called my wife," Nsiah said in a news release from the Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission. "I told her we won $1 million, but she didn't believe me."

In order to assuage his wife's skepticism, Nsiah went to check the ticket at the store.

"When we scanned the ticket at the store, we did the happy dance," said Taylor. "It feels like such a blessing."

The winners are grateful for a stroke of luck that led them to buy their particular winning ticket.

Nsiah had gone to their regular convenience store to buy lottery tickets but the line was so long, he ended up going to the 7-Eleven at 2803 Mill Woods Road instead.

The couple plan to use their winnings of pay off some bills and their mortgage, and to help their extended family.

"This win brings such a sense of relief for us," said Taylor. "We're so happy."