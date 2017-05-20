A 30-year-old man is facing two charges after he fled police and crashed a sports car into two power poles on Saturday.

Edmonton police were called to reports of a person stunting near 121A Avenue and 160th Street at around 12:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they saw a white Corvette fishtailing westbound on 118th Avenue.

Police tried to pull the vehicle over but officers were ignored and it sped off.

The man crashed into two power poles about a block away from the attempted traffic stop, police said. Police did not pursue him. The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The crash knocked out power in several neighbourhoods and the road where the crash took place, 160th Street between 121st and 122nd Avenue, is closed at this time.

The driver facing two charges: dangerous driving and criminal flight. Police said drugs and alcohol are not factors in the collision, but speed was.