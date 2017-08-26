A man whose infant boy was killed in a southwest Edmonton arson Tuesday has been arrested twice in as many days.

Edmonton Police confirmed Cordell Brown was arrested Saturday under the Mental Health Act. They say he was taken to the hospital by officers but not charged.

This latest arrest comes after he was taken into custody by police on Friday, when he was also taken to the hospital.

Brown told CBC News on Friday he had been arrested that night and charged with arson. "I've been let out on bond and the court date will be next week," he said at the time. Photos of Brown in handcuffs surfaced on social media Friday night.

But police maintain he was arrested on a matter unrelated to the arson and could not confirm exactly why Brown was arrested Friday.

Hunter Brown, five months old, died after being rescued from a burning house in Edmonton Tuesday. (Judith Lam Tang)

Brown, his wife and five-month-old son were among eight people in a home that was intentionally lit on fire just before 4 a.m. Tuesday. Fire crews arrived and police were called "minutes later," a news release said.

All eight people were treated on-scene and transported to hospital, but five-month-old Hunter died in hospital from smoke inhalation.

The infant boy's death marks the city's 32nd homicide this year.

Since the fire, Brown said he has been under investigation by police who are treating him like a prime suspect.

He has also offered a $25,000 reward for information on who lit the house on fire.