Striking mostly on weekends, in the early hours of the morning, armed men have robbed at least seven Edmonton convenience stores in the past two months, police say.

The Edmonton police robbery section is now asking for the public's help to identify the suspects.

Police say two to four suspects have been targeting convenience stores on the south side of the city since August.

They allegedly produce a weapon, and have stolen undisclosed amounts of cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

On Friday, police released a list of convenience stores where the robberies happened.

Friday. Aug. 11, around 4 a.m., in the area of 114th Street and 17th Avenue SW

Saturday, Aug. 19, around 5:30 a.m., in the area of Towne Centre Boulevard

Saturday, Sept. 2, around 5:30 a.m., in the area of 199th Street and 8th Avenue SW

Saturday, Sept. 16, around 3:30 a.m., in the area of 114th Street and 17th Avenue SW

Saturday, Sept. 23, around 4:30 a.m., in the area of 149th Street and 45th Avenue

Monday, Oct. 2, around 2:20 a.m., in the area of 17th Avenue and Mill Woods Road

Friday, Oct. 13, around 4:45 a.m., in the area of 17th Avenue and Mill Woods Road

Anyone with information about the suspects or the robberies is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.