An Edmonton construction worker died Wednesday morning after falling eight metres from a balcony.

The man died at a condo construction site in the area of 84th Avenue and 101st Street in the south Edmonton neighbourhood of Strathcona, Edmonton police confirmed Thursday.

Occupational Health and Safety officials who are leading the investigation said the man who died was in his late 20s.

The prime contractor for the construction site is C.J. Decoste Custom Builders.

OHS was on the scene Wednesday. The site has been released back to the builders but a stop-work order is in place for all work above three metres.