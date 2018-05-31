Report urges 'immediate moratorium' on raves in Edmonton

A new report says Edmonton should impose an "immediate moratorium" on raves because of concerns about drug use.

A recommendation going to city council's community and public services committee next week highlights the demand for medical intervention at raves — large dance parties that feature light shows and performances by DJs.

"The main concern at these events is the prevalent drug use, drug-facilitated sexual assaults, and resulting public safety issues," the report reads, noting that the need to treat overdose patients puts additional stress on first responders and emergency room staff.

The Royal Alexandra and University of Alberta hospitals have struggled with capacity issues due to the need to treat and transport rave patients, the report says.

It says the Edmonton Police Service proposes a temporary ban on raves while a civic working group that has already been formed reviews potential changes to permits and licensing, as well as safety and liability issues.

Ecstasy, ketamine, cocaine and the date-rape drug GHB as the predominant drugs consumed at raves, the report says.

Eighteen people received medical treatment on scene for drug-related illness at the Frequency rave at the Shaw Conference Centre on Feb. 18.

Eleven others were transported to hospital from the event, which was attended by about 5,500 people, according to the report.

"As a consequence, police officers and paramedics were tied up at hospitals for several hours, and EMS service to the rest of the city was significantly reduced," the report reads.

The report draws comparisons between local raves and concerts at large venues, like Rogers Place.

One person was taken to hospital from a sold-out Drake concert in September 2016, for example. A 2015 Taylor Swift concert attended by about 14,000 people saw zero patients treated or transported to hospital.

The recommendation is scheduled to be reviewed by the community and public services committee on Wednesday.

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said police won't comment on the proposal until it has been presented to the committee.