The city's executive committee is delaying a decision on whether to sell a piece of river valley land for a proposed 80-storey hotel and condominium.

A portion of the steep, sloped river valley would have to be sold to the developer of the Quarters Hotel and Residences to go forward with the project, which would be Edmonton's tallest building.

It would be located along the south side of Jasper Avenue, just east of the Shaw Conference Centre.

But Mayor Don Iveson said part of the reason for the two-week delay in making that decision is because the city needs to figure out how it could buy back the land if it's sold, but the project doesn't go ahead.

"How would the city be able to protect its default plans for parks and public access in there and gain back public use of those lands?" he said.

"So some of the mechanics of that transaction, it turns out, are complicated and require a little bit of further work to satisfy council."

The executive committee has asked city staff to go back to the developer to negotiate answers to these questions. A report is expected back to the committee on Feb. 28.

Community pushes back against project

Twenty people spoke to the city's executive committee Tuesday morning about the project. Most of the community members were opposed to it.

Alice Major said she is concerned the tower would block the view of the river valley.

"We need to be careful where we put tall buildings," she said. "Views do belong to everybody."

Markus Wilhelm cautioned councillors against thinking the development won't harm natural areas.

"Could it be we are dazzled into believing we could have open space and tall buildings in the same space?" he said.

Faith Davis urged council to be patient and not make big changes to the city's area redevelopment plan for the neighbourhood.

She questioned whether the development would be the best long-term solution to current fiscal pressures.

"Let the area develop as envisioned," she said.

Area development at a standstill

There has been a reluctance on the part of developers to start projects in The Quarters because of its "hardscrabble" reputation, Coun. Scott McKeen said earlier this month.

The area extends from 97th Street to 92nd Street and from 103A Avenue to the top of the river valley.

Apart from the Hyatt Place hotel, on Jasper Avenue west of 95th Street, there hasn't been much development happening, McKeen noted.

Brad Kennedy, the architect for the Quarters Hotel and Residences, called it a "game-changer for the area."

He said the Quarters hotel and condo will preserve the area's heritage and "unlock the future" for the area.

Even if the city does decide to sell this piece of land, the project won't go ahead unless council decides to rezone the area to allow for the development.