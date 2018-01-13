A man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision in north Edmonton early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of 132nd Avenue and 97th Street around 1 a.m., the Edmonton Police Service said in a statement.

One driver is in serious but stable condition. Police did not say what kind of vehicles were involved, or if anyone else was injured.

All lanes were closed to traffic for several hours Saturday morning from 130th Avenue to 135th Avenue as police investigated. They have since reopened.