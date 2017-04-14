A 19-year-old man who was stabbed near the Coliseum LRT Station earlier this week died Friday night, police said.

Police were called to the area Tuesday afternoon after multiple motorists reported a man at a transit stop near the 118th Avenue underpass in need of help.

Police said the man had stab wounds to his upper body after being involved in a fight with another man.

He was treated by paramedics and rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. The man died in hospital late Friday afternoon, police said.

Homicide investigators have taken over the investigation and are asking anyone with any information about the event to contact them.