Man injured in shooting at west Edmonton clothing store

A man was shot Saturday morning inside a west Edmonton clothing store, police say.

The incident happened at the Lucky Aces store on 156th Street and Stony Plain Road at around 11:20 a.m., said Edmonton police Staff Sgt. Barry Maron.

A man in his 40s was shot in the abdomen after an altercation in the store, he said.

The man's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.