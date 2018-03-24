Skip to Main Content
Man injured in shooting at west Edmonton clothing store

Notifications

New

Man injured in shooting at west Edmonton clothing store

A man was shot and injured Saturday morning inside a west Edmonton clothing store, police say. The incident happened at the Lucky Aces store on 156th Street and Stony Plain Road at around 11:20 a.m., said Edmonton police Staff Sgt. Barry Maron.

Incident happened at Lucky Aces on 156th Street and Stony Plain Road

CBC News ·
The victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening. (CBC/Manuel Carrillos Avalos)

A man was shot Saturday morning inside a west Edmonton clothing store, police say.

The incident happened at the Lucky Aces store on 156th Street and Stony Plain Road at around 11:20 a.m., said Edmonton police Staff Sgt. Barry Maron.

A man in his 40s was shot in the abdomen after an altercation in the store, he said.

The man's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us