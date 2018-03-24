New
Man injured in shooting at west Edmonton clothing store
A man was shot and injured Saturday morning inside a west Edmonton clothing store, police say. The incident happened at the Lucky Aces store on 156th Street and Stony Plain Road at around 11:20 a.m., said Edmonton police Staff Sgt. Barry Maron.
The incident happened at the Lucky Aces store on 156th Street and Stony Plain Road at around 11:20 a.m., said Edmonton police Staff Sgt. Barry Maron.
A man in his 40s was shot in the abdomen after an altercation in the store, he said.
The man's injuries are not considered life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.