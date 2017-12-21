The wading pool in front of Edmonton City Hall may be saved after people protested the city's plan to lower the water level to 15 centimetres from 40 centimetres — to ankle deep from knee deep.

Councillor Aaron Paquette said he has had "really constructive conversations" with city staff this week to explore other options for renovating the popular cooling-off space across from Churchill Square.

Paquette said he got feedback from hundreds of constituents — phone calls, emails and posts on social media — objecting to the plan.

Coun. Aaron Paquette says he heard from hundreds of constituents who want the wading pool saved. (City of Edmonton)

"People love this pool," he told CBC News on Thursday. "They didn't want to see it changed, and I heard them loud and clear.

"Even just walking down the street, I had someone stop and say, 'Hey, you guys have got to save that wading pool.' "

The 25-year-old pool and fountain must be rehabilitated to meet provincial health standards for water filtration. It's part of the nearly $13-million project that includes resurfacing City Hall Plaza to integrate 102A Avenue with Churchill Square.

City administration confirmed it is looking at potential alternatives to lowering the pool level and is scheduled to report back to the executive committee in early 2018.

Adam Laughlin, deputy city manager of integrated infrastructure services, said the city will focus on keeping the space "as a gathering place for special events and ceremonies, and a vibrant, child-friendly venue."

A spokesperson with Alberta Health Services said the province will help the city review options for rehabilitating the pool.

Paquette said he believes the majority of councillors want to preserve the wading pool as a civic destination.

"It doesn't matter if you're young or old or what your income level is or who you are, everyone can go and enjoy it.

"I'm really confident that we're going to find a solution that works for everyone."

Rehabilitation on the square is slated to start in April 2018 while work is done to prepare for the Valley Line LRT. The pool in the summer and skating rink in the winter will be closed for the year during construction. It is expected to reopen in 2019.