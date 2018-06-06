Skip to Main Content
City councillor Mike Nickel seeks UCP nomination in Edmonton-South

City councillor Mike Nickel plans to run for the United Conservative Party in the next provincial election.

Nickel is currently the councillor for Ward 11 in Edmonton's southeast

Councillor Mike Nickel will vie for the nomination of Alberta's United Conservative Party in Edmonton South.

Nickel announced his intention Wednesday morning to seek the UCP nomination in the new riding of Edmonton-South.

He's currently the councillor for Ward 11 in southeast Edmonton.

Nickel told CBC News that he has one or two elections left in his political career and wants to represent the city on a provincial level.

The UCP is holding an annual general meeting for its new Edmonton-South constituency association on June 12.

More to come... 

    

