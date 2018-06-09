Edmonton's Churchill LRT Station closed for police investigation

A police investigation has temporarily shut down Edmonton's Churchill LRT station.

Several police officers and vehicles surrounded the downtown station Saturday afternoon. An Office of the Chief Medical Examiner vehicle was also at the scene.

The station could be closed for several hours, according to a news release from the City of Edmonton.

Buses have been transporting people between the Central and Stadium stations on the Capital Line, and the Central and MacEwan stations on the Metro Line.

The city advised people attending the Rugby Canada match against Scotland Saturday evening to head to Commonwealth Stadium early.