Edmonton's Churchill LRT Station closed for police investigation
Churchill LRT station in downtown Edmonton has been temporarily closed due to a police investigation. A heavy police presence was in the area Saturday afternoon, along with a Medical Examiner vehicle.
Several police officers and vehicles surrounded the downtown station Saturday afternoon. An Office of the Chief Medical Examiner vehicle was also at the scene.
The station could be closed for several hours, according to a news release from the City of Edmonton.
Buses have been transporting people between the Central and Stadium stations on the Capital Line, and the Central and MacEwan stations on the Metro Line.
The city advised people attending the Rugby Canada match against Scotland Saturday evening to head to Commonwealth Stadium early.