On the night before Christmas Eve, an Edmonton charity that helps families get through the holidays was half a million dollars shy of its fundraising goal.

The Christmas Bureau of Edmonton hit $1.1 million in donations on Saturday. The non-denominational charity is trying to raise $1.6 million.

"These last few days prior to Christmas, it's really crunch time for us," said former Oilers defenceman Kevin Lowe, an honorary campaign co-chair for the Christmas Bureau.

More than 20,000 families have applied for and received support this year.

"As usual, Edmontonians step up for people in need so they can have a wonderful Christmas like everyone else," Lowe said.

'Who you serve is your neighbour'

The Christmas Bureau works with dozens of local partners to gather and distribute donations through events such as Santas Anonymous.

Families and individuals can apply for gift cards, children's toys and food donations.

"We just want to remind everybody that who you serve is your neighbour," said Darlene Kowalchuk, the charity's executive director.

"It could be the senior living a few houses down from you, it could be the single mother helping out at your kid's school, it could be the barista at a coffee shop who's serving you coffee — they could be going through some difficult times."

Donations usually increase the week before Christmas, says Darlene Kowalchuk, executive director of the Christmas Bureau. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

The bureau usually falls short of its fundraising goal until the week before Christmas, Kowalchuk said. Donations tend to pick up in the final days of the campaign, she added.

More than $30,000 poured into the Christmas Bureau's fund on Saturday.

"As much as I stress about it every year, Edmontonians have always come through for us in the end," Kowalchuk said. "We've always been able to pay our bills because of the kind donations that have come in."

The charity is accepting donations at local malls, fire stations and online until January. Any extra money that isn't used this year will be saved for Christmas 2018.