Nathan Shapka crouches between the pipes on the ice at the Clareview Community Recreation Centre.

"I love it," says the 14-year-old goaltender with a smile while stopping puck after puck.

The gear Shapka's sporting, from his helmet, chest protector, gloves, pads and down to his skates, was all free thanks to Sport Central.

"I put that on ice and make it work," he says. "If they weren't here I wouldn't have played."

The charity, established in 1991 and headquartered at 11847 Wayne Gretzky Drive, has outfitted an estimated 135,000 kids across Western Canada and the territories, according to executive director Sheldon Oleksyn.

"All of these children come to us because they can't afford equipment, their families cannot, and we give them access to the game," Oleksyn explains.

Executive director Sheldon Oleksyn sandwiched between the stacks of hockey gear in the Sport Central warehouse. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Children ages 4 to 17 living at or below the Alberta poverty line are referred to the charity.

They can access new and used gear for 13 sports, including bicycles. Olekysyn says as long as they continue to qualify the budding athletes will be supported.

"We think that if we introduce a child to a sport, or any sort of activity, that they love they shouldn't be turned away because they grow and they don't fit equipment anymore."

Julia Mulyk knows all about growth spurts. She's watched her son Nathan and her four other children grow out of gear.

"Having the equipment given to you breaks down a bit of a financial barrier," says Mulyk.

Nathan picked up his first goalie stick two years ago. It was six month before he learned to skate. But Mulyk says she believes playing hockey is transforming her son.

Edmonton mother of five Julia Mulyk credits Sport Central with helping to gear up her kids, like Nathan, to play. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

"He's always been a quiet person, shy, and with his team it has grown his self confidence," she says.

Sheldon Oleksyn knows the power of sport.

"It teaches them all sorts of amazing life lessons, self discipline, commitment and things that I think make fantastic citizens for our country."

And with skyrocketing sports equipment costs, and the golden glow of Canada's record-breaking medal haul from the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, Oleksyn expects demand to continue to grow at Sport Central.

