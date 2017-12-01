Thousands of items of warm winter clothing have been donated to CBC Edmonton's clothing drive for the homeless.

As many as 3,000 hats, pairs of gloves and socks were dropped off at CBC's studios, inside City Centre Mall, since the drive got underway Monday.

The effort officially ended Friday, but donations can continue to be made during mall hours through the weekend.

"Edmontonians have been so generous," said Gary St. Amand, CEO of the inner city agency Bissell Centre, which has a goal of ending poverty. "That says something about our city."

The clothes will be shared with various agencies that work with the homeless. Some have already been handed out by the Hope Mission rescue van.

Mary Smallgeese, who has been sleeping outside because of addiction and family issues, said people like her look forward to getting clean clothes.

"You can't have wet feet. To not have dry socks, it's bad," she said. "It does make a lot of difference and thank you very much for helping."

Sylvie Senechal, who works as security at CBC, said it has been touching to see so many people from around the region showing up with clothing donations.

"It makes you feel that the world is good. It makes them feel good too," she said. "They're happy that we're doing it, because they say it's needed."

Sylvie Senechal said the sight of so many people bringing donations has given her a warm feeling. (Gareth Hampshire/CBC)

City Centre Mall, as well as Winners and Dollarama, also contributed to the effort.

CBC Edmonton offers thanks to everyone who supported the drive.