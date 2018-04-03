Suspect charged in Edmonton road sign battery thefts

A 41-year-old man has been charged following a surge in thefts of batteries from City of Edmonton road signs.

Early Wednesday last week, police were alerted to the theft of a battery near 144th Avenue and 66th Street.

Later in the day, police stopped two men near Yellowhead Trail and 77th Street and found 11 electric road sign batteries in their vehicle.

A 41-year-old has been charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000. The second man was released without charges.

In 2016, batteries were stolen from 18 signs. In 2017, 24 signs were affected. This year was on pace to double last year's number.

Thieves pry the batteries, most of which are charged by solar panels, from the unit. Repairing the unit and replacing the battery costs the city an average $1,000 per sign.

The thefts have cost the city about $50,000.

The 130 message display signs in Edmonton display information on traffic incidents, construction, parking bans and emergency updates.