Charges have been laid in a September motorcycle crash near Groat Road that killed a 23-year-old passenger, Edmonton police said on Friday.

A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

Police say the man's Ducati motorcycle hit a Toyota Yaris at the bottom of Victoria Park Road hill on Sept. 10.

The crash happened just north of the Groat Road Bridge.

The motorcycle and the car were both travelling down the hill when the collision happened at about 9 p.m.

The motorcyclist was injured and his female passenger was killed instantly, police said.

The charges were laid after a "lengthy investigation," police said Friday in a news release.

So far in 2017, there have been 28 fatal collisions on Edmonton streets.