Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Edmonton and central Alberta.

Strong winds from the northwest are blowing between Edmonton and Red Deer, and are expected to reach between 90 and 100 km/h Tuesday night.

Environment Canada is warning homeowners there could be damage to buildings, including falling shingles and broken windows.

In anticipation of the storm, officials from Rogers Place said they are closing the pedestrian portal off 103rd Avenue and 103rd Street for tonight's Edmonton Oilers game against — fittingly — the Carolina Hurricanes.

"Oilers Entertainment Group and PCL track the wind forecast on an hourly basis and has determined the active construction site in which the portal resides could pose a safety threat for guests coming to Rogers Place tonight," the group said in a press release Tuesday.

Guests at the game are asked to access Rogers Place from the lobby off 104th Avenue next to the Grand Villa Edmonton Casino, which will bring them to Ford Hall. Other possible entrances are through the Metro Line LRT station and the arena's parkade.

Effects of the wind are already being seen in parts of northern Alberta.

A tree fell over and damaged power lines in Jarvis Bay on Sylvan Lake, according to Alberta Emergency Alert.

Winds are expected to weaken as the night goes on and will move east towards Saskatchewan overnight.

Winds are expected to weaken as the night goes on and will move east towards Saskatchewan overnight.

According to Environment Canada,100 km/h winds are expected to return Wednesday afternoon in southern Alberta.