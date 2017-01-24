The Edmonton Catholic School District has apologized to a family who received two messages after his death notifying them that he was absent from class.

The automated calls went out from St. Thomas More Junior High in the two weeks after 14-year-old Ethan Dizon's suicide Jan. 8.

"Edmonton Catholic Schools is deeply sorry for the grief this has caused Ethan's family," superintendent Joan Carr told a board meeting Tuesday, attended by Ethan's sister Chloe and his father Tom, along with supporters.

Edmonton school twice notifies grieving family of dead teen's absence from class

Carr said the principal has apologized to the family. She explained Ethan's name was not removed from the automated messaging system in an effort to keep the family updated about messages sent to the school community regarding Ethan's funeral.

The district will now remove a student's name from the system immediately after a death, she said.

More to come...