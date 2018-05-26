Feline fans have claw-some time at Edmonton cat festival

More than 3,000 cat lovers spent their Saturday — er, Caturday — at the Edmonton International Cat Festival at MacEwan University.

The festival, which is in its fourth year, is the only event of its kind in Canada, and brings cat people together to celebrate their four-legged friends.

Festival founder Linda Hoang said all proceeds from the one-day event are donated to cat rescue organizations.

Hoang said she created the event to fill a hole in Edmonton's festival scene.

"People come in droves — so lots of cat people in Edmonton. Lots of people wanting an event like this," she said.

One of Instagram's most famous felines flew in from California to meet some of her adoring fans. Hoang said people lined up out the door to meet Nala, a doe-eyed Siamese mix who has captured the hearts of more than 3.6 million Instagram users.

Attendees also couldn't wait to get their paws on some kittens, lining up to play with the little creatures, some of which were up for adoption.

People lined up to pet kittens at the event. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Attendees also took part in feline face painting, kitty yoga and cat crafts.

"There's something for every cat lover at this event," Hoang said.

She said the goal was to raise at least $30,000 at Saturday's event.