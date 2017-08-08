It's "kitten season" at animal shelters in the Edmonton area.

Every summer, the number of felines at shelters spikes as litters are born.

But at least one animal rescue operation says the problem of unwanted cats has been growing for months, and that the province's humane societies are full.

"There are no more spaces for these animals; the rescues, the shelters, the humane societies are full. We need to do something to stop this escalating reproduction of cats," said Brenda Martin, president of the Half Way Home Cat & Kitten Rescue in Spruce Grove.

Martin said she recently drove to Calgary with a car full of cats because the Edmonton Humane Society was at capacity.

"I phoned Calgary, I phoned Red Deer and I phoned all of the cat rescues because we got a batch of 10 kittens that a lady was going to turn loose and let the coyotes eat."

The Edmonton Humane Society runs a program for low-income pet owners to get their pets fixed at a discounted rate. (CBC)

Martin opened her animal rescue operation last summer and she said the group took in about 20 cats in one week. It now has close to 50.

Martin said veterinarians should temporarily lower their fees for spay and neuter services until the number of cats drops in Edmonton and the surrounding areas.

Pet owners also need to be aware of how quickly cats can reproduce if they're not fixed, Martin added.

The summer time is "kitten season" at the Edmonton Humane Society. (CBC)

The Edmonton Humane Society says the number of cats at its operation typically spikes by about 25 per cent every summer — and then drops again by fall.

The shelter is limited in its capacity to accept new cats.

"We take a look at the number of animals we have in the shelter, and we make sure we can provide the best possible care, and then take in animals based on the space that we have," said Corey Mowles, director of operations for the organization.

All cats that are adopted out from the Humane Society have been spayed or neutered. The society also offers the Prevent Another Litter Subsidy (PALS) program to provide these services to low-income pet owners at reduced rates.

"It really is important that all animals get spayed or neutered. We have a lot of cats out there. We don't need to have any litters that are unnecessary," Mowles said.

"A lot of it is people not necessarily ... knowing what happens to unwanted animals and how it puts a strain on the system at the humane society. And how we have to find a proper home for them."

