Two people are facing drug charges after more than $200,000 worth of marijuana and cannabis resin was seized from a west Edmonton home.

Officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) searched a home in the Canora neighbourhood on April 4 to wrap up a two-day investigation, ALERT said.

A search of the home turned up approximately eight kilograms of dried marijuana and 2.5 kilograms of cannabis resin, also known as "shatter."

Cannabis resin, a highly potent marijuana derivative with a THC content of up to 90 per cent, is manufactured by organized crime using flammable gases like butane, and represents a significant fire risk, investigators said.

The cannabis resin was individually packaged in one-gram packets and gave the false impression of being medical grade, ALERT said.

A 39-year-old woman has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime. A 22-year old man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.