Three Edmonton women are hoping their participation on Team Canada at the 2017 IFAF Women's World Championship this weekend will inspire young girls to take up the sport.

Emma Goldsney, Tanya Henderson and Sanderina Twin are members of the national team going for gold at the tournament that kicks off Saturday in Langley, B.C.

"It's a dream come true," said Goldsney, 27, a receiver.

As host country, Team Canada is hoping to improve on the pair of silver medals earned at the only two previous championships in 2010 and 2013.

For the three, who play on the Edmonton Storm of the Western Women's Canadian Football League, the tournament is about more than winning medals.

"You're always getting that stigma, 'You throw like a girl,' or 'You hit like a girl,' and I think we need to break that barrier," said Twin, 25, a defensive tackle.

After a difficult childhood, Twin credits the sport of football for helping her turn around her life and her outlook.

"To come from the gutter and to rise up into the sky, that's true passion I think and it comes from deep within your heart," she said.

The Edmonton trio were called up to Team Canada after impressive play for their club team Edmonton Storm in the Western Women's Canadian Football League. (Sanderina Twin)

Five other countries will be competing for gold, including the two-time champions United States, as well as Finland, Great Britain, Australia and Mexico.

The Edmonton-based players are hoping the event and media coverage will help the women's game grow in Canada.

"I hope to be an inspiration and to encourage young girls all over Canada just to give it a go," Goldsney said.

"We actually had a girl that plays in junior high in Grade 8 and she actually came out to one of our practices and hung out with us," said Henderson, 25, a linebacker. "That was really cool."

All three players are feeling a mixture of excitement and nerves with the tournament about to begin.

They're hoping the presence of family and friends and playing in front of a hometown crowd will spur them on.

The tournament begins with Finland playing Great Britain followed by the U.S. against Mexico.

Canada takes on Australia on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. MT and the game will be livestreamed on the Football Canada web site.