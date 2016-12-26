Driving conditions around the province are treacherous, and the Alberta Motor Association is reminding motorists not to be the overconfident driver who ends up in a ditch — or worse.

"Definitely conditions are far from ideal," Flaviu Ilovan, the AMA's chief driving instructor, said Monday.

"Now I look outside the window, I see snow-covered roads. You've got got icy intersections and frozen bridges. So yeah, conditions are not ideal right now."

AMA's road reports indicate most major roads in Edmonton and Calgary have been cleared of snow. But roads outside the two cities are only partially cleared.

AMA reminds motorists to take the usual precautions, such as using winter tires and having a winter driving kit. But also: