Driving conditions around the province are treacherous, and the Alberta Motor Association is reminding motorists not to be the overconfident driver who ends up in a ditch — or worse.
"Definitely conditions are far from ideal," Flaviu Ilovan, the AMA's chief driving instructor, said Monday.
"Now I look outside the window, I see snow-covered roads. You've got got icy intersections and frozen bridges. So yeah, conditions are not ideal right now."
AMA's road reports indicate most major roads in Edmonton and Calgary have been cleared of snow. But roads outside the two cities are only partially cleared.
AMA reminds motorists to take the usual precautions, such as using winter tires and having a winter driving kit. But also:
- Proper tire inflation. Especially in cold temperatures, air pressure tends to go down. So, AMA says it's a good idea to double-check tires so your vehicle's has much traction as possible.
- Clear all snow from your vehicle. This improves the driver's visibility and insures other drivers can see your headlights, tail lights and signal lights.
- Turn on your low beams. Even during daytime driving hours turn on your headlights. This ensures your lights, front and rear, are on. In low visibility conditions, other drivers will be better able to see your car.
- Don't brake and steer at the same time. Most of your traction is used for one of those actions and you don't get a better grip when you do both at the same time. So brake before making a turn, then steer through it. You won't slip and slide as much.
- If you start to skid, keep your foot off the pedals. Don't panic. Look in the direction you want to go, and steer in that direction. If you can't avoid a collision, apply the brake to minimize the impact. With anti-lock brakes, use firm pressure on the pedal and don't try to pump the brake.