Family and friends are holding a candlelight vigil Sunday night for Khrystyna Maksymova, a teen who died after being pulled from an Edmonton pond.

Maksymova, 14, was trying to rescue a neighbour's dog when she became stuck in the mud at Crystallina Nera Lake in northeast Edmonton on July 22.

Emergency responders pulled her from the water and immediately placed the girl on advanced life-support. She died in hospital the next day.

The city has since launched an internal safety review of the drainage pond at 76th Street and 179th Avenue.

Khrystyna ​Maksymova's mother says her goodbyes Wednesday at a funeral for her daughter at an Edmonton cathedral. (CBC)

Her funeral was held July 26 at the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.

Community members organized Sunday's candlelight vigil to honor Maksymova's life. She has been described as a talented gymnast, an animal lover and a devoted sister.

The vigil will be held near Crystallina Nera Lake at 9:30 p.m. to show support for Maksymova's family.

Donations for the family are also being collected through an online fundraiser.