Some of the best 10-year-old hockey players in North America have taken over the ice down at West Edmonton Mall this week at the 28th annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament.

Teams from Los Angeles to Toronto are vying for the championship.

Many NHL players have participated in the tournament, including stars such as Steven Stamkos, Jordan Eberle and Jay Boumeester.

Watch the video to find out why the tournament is such a success.