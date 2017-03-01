The Downtown Edmonton and Killarney neighbourhoods top the list of reported break-ins to homes and vehicles from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, according to Edmonton police.

The Edmonton Police Service reported more than 240 break-ins during the week and released a list of the most targeted neighbourhoods for theft from both homes and vehicles.

During the week of Feb. 20 to 26, 91 home break-and-enters were reported. The top 10 neighbourhoods with the most break-ins were:

Killarney McCauley Papaschase Downtown Queen Mary Park Mactaggart Ambleside Summerside Walker Belvedere

In that same week, EPS said there were 156 thefts from vehicles reported in the city. The top 10 neighbourhoods affected were:

Downtown Queen Mary Park Central MacDougall Abbottsfield Walker Laurel McTaggart Oliver Empire Park Prince Rupert

Police are reminding Edmontonians to properly secure their homes and vehicles and to keep valuables out of sight.