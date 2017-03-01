The Downtown Edmonton and Killarney neighbourhoods top the list of reported break-ins to homes and vehicles from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, according to Edmonton police.
The Edmonton Police Service reported more than 240 break-ins during the week and released a list of the most targeted neighbourhoods for theft from both homes and vehicles.
During the week of Feb. 20 to 26, 91 home break-and-enters were reported. The top 10 neighbourhoods with the most break-ins were:
- Killarney
- McCauley
- Papaschase
- Downtown
- Queen Mary Park
- Mactaggart
- Ambleside
- Summerside
- Walker
- Belvedere
In that same week, EPS said there were 156 thefts from vehicles reported in the city. The top 10 neighbourhoods affected were:
- Downtown
- Queen Mary Park
- Central MacDougall
- Abbottsfield
- Walker
- Laurel
- McTaggart
- Oliver
- Empire Park
- Prince Rupert
Police are reminding Edmontonians to properly secure their homes and vehicles and to keep valuables out of sight.