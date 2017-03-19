More than 1,000 people crowded into Edmonton's Boyle Street Plaza for a hot meal and live music on Sunday.

A group of local volunteers and non-profit organizations hosted the 18th annual Inner City Roast Beef Dinner. Guest servers included Edmonton Eskimos Ryan King and Nate Coehoorn.

"There's not a single person here who doesn't walk out with a smile," said David Nedohin, chair of the Inner City Agencies Foundation.

Volunteers at Sunday's roast beef lunch included Edmonton Eskimos players. (CBC)

The foundation also organizes a mac-and-cheese lunch to pay for events like the roast beef dinner. This year's charity lunch, scheduled for Thursday, has already raised $2.1 million.

Nedohin said he hopes to sell out remaining tickets for the event so his foundation can continue helping low-income Edmontonians.

"When you do it once, you really appreciate what [you] have and sometimes take for granted," he said.

"When you see the smiles on the people's faces who are here to get a hot meal you definitely want to help where you can."